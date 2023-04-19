 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
EAM Jaishankar to undertake North and South America tour to boost bilateral ties

Moneycontrol News
Apr 19, 2023 / 11:48 AM IST

The External Affairs minister will begin his official visit on April 21 to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

EAM S Jaishankar (File photo)

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will visit North and South America for the first time since assuming office. He will begin his official visit on April 21 to Guyana, Panama, Colombia and the Dominican Republic.

Jaishankar will co-chair the Joint Commission Meeting with Hugh Hilton Todd while he will be in Guyana from April 21 to 23, which will involve discussions on a wide range of bilateral issues. He is also anticipated to address the leadership and speak with a number of ministries.

On April 24, Jaishankar will visit Panama after wrapping up his trip to Guyana. He will be in Panama for two days and meet senior officials where he will be hosted by Foreign Minister Janaina Tewaney Mencomo. He will meet the representatives of the eight-country Central American Integration System (SICA) during the India-SICA Foreign Ministerial Meeting, which will also be held during this visit.