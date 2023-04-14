 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

EAM Jaishankar takes ride in 'Made in India' train in Maputo

PTI
Apr 14, 2023 / 06:16 AM IST

Jaishankar arrived here in the capital of Mozambique on Thursday on a three-day visit and met the President of the African country's Parliament to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

EAM Jaishankar takes ride in 'Made in India' train in Maputo

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday took a ride in a 'Made in India' train during his visit to the capital of Mozambique and discussed with the Mozambican Transport minister about India's partnership in helping expand the train networks electric mobility and waterways connectivity.

Jaishankar arrived here in the capital of Mozambique on Thursday on a three-day visit and met the President of the African country's Parliament to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

His visit to Mozambique from April 13 to 15 is the first-ever visit by an external affairs minister of India to the country.

"A great green transport conversation with Mozambican Minister of Transport &Communication and Chairman, Mozambican Port & Rail Authority Mateus Magala. Talked about expanding train networks, electric mobility & waterways connectivity. India is a reliable partner in this regard," he tweeted.