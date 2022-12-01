 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
DigiYatra data will be saved in decentralised manner: Jyotiraditya Scindia

Souptik Datta
Dec 01, 2022 / 02:08 PM IST

The government on Thursday launched DigiYatra, which is based on facial recognition technology for air passengers, at Delhi, Bangalore and Varanasi airports.

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia

Passenger data shared for DigiYatra will be saved in an encrypted format in a decentralised manner, according to Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.

DigiYatra will be launched at four more airports -- Hyderabad, Pune, Vijayawada and Kolkata -- by March next year.

Later, DigiYatra will be rolled out at other airports in the country, Scindia said at a briefing here.

It will be available for passengers taking domestic flights.

At Delhi airport, DigiYatra will be available for passengers taking domestic flights from Terminal 3 (T3).