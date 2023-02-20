 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi logs third hottest February day since 1969 as temperature crosses 33 degrees Celsius

Feb 20, 2023 / 11:55 PM IST

Delhi's maximum temperature on Monday was nine notches above normal.

The weather department had attributed the unusual heat to the lack of rainfall due to the absence of active western disturbances over north India and any major system over south India.(Representative image- Source: Shutterstock)

Delhi on Monday recorded the third hottest February day since 1969 with the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung observatory, the national capital's primary weather station, soaring to 33.6 degrees Celsius.

To put this into perspective, Delhi's maximum temperature on Monday was nine notches above normal.

The automatic weather station at Pitampura recorded a maximum temperature of 35.1 degrees Celsius, a departure of 10 degrees from normal.

The Najafgarh and Ridge stations recorded maximum temperatures of 34.6 and 34.2 degrees Celsius -- 9 to 10 notches above normal. Kuldeep Srivastava, head of the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) regional forecasting centre, said Delhi recorded an all-time high of 34.1 degrees Celsius on February 26, 2006, and a maximum temperature of 33.9 degrees on February 17, 1993.