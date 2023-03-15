 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi excise policy scam: SC to hear K Kavitha's plea against ED summons on March 24

Mar 15, 2023 / 12:53 PM IST

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha took note of the submissions by Kavitha, who is also a member of legislative council (MLC), and agreed to hear the plea on March 24.

The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear on March 24 a plea by K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

On March 11, the 44-year-old BRS leader deposed before the ED to record her statement and was summoned again on March 16 for questioning.

"Can a woman be called to the office of the Enforcement Directorate?" her lawyer said while seeking an urgent hearing of the plea.