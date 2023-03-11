 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Delhi excise policy case: ED grills BRS leader Kavitha for 9 hours, calls her again on March 16

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 11:32 PM IST

Kavitha recently asserted she had done nothing wrong and alleged that the BJP-led Centre was "using" the ED as the saffron party could not gain a "backdoor entry" in Telangana.

BRS MLC K Kavitha gestures at the Enforcement Directorate (ED) office in New Delhi, on March 11, 2023. (PTI Photo)

BRS leader K Kavitha deposed before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for nine hours on Saturday for recording her statement in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

The officials said the BRS leader has been summoned again on March 16 in connection with the case.

The 44-year-old daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao left the federal agency's headquarters on APJ Abdul Kalam Road around 8 pm amid a heavy presence of her supporters.

She had reached the ED office from her father's official residence on Tughlak Road, located about 1.5 kilometres away, around 11 am.