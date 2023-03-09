 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha to appear before ED today

PTI
Mar 11, 2023 / 08:34 AM IST

Kavitha Kalvakuntla (44), a Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MLC, declared this in a late-night post on her official Twitter handle.

The leader said she had a fundamental right to be questioned or investigated by the federal agency in her home.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's politician daughter K Kavitha on Wednesday said she will appear before the Enforcement Directorate on March 11 in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy.

"I will be appearing before the Enforcement Directorate in New Delhi on March 11, 2023," she said.

The BRS leader landed in the national capital from Hyderabad late evening. She was summoned by the ED to depose before it on March 9.