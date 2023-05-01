 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Delhi airport to have capacity to handle 100 million passengers annually post expansion: DIAL

PTI
May 01, 2023 / 04:28 PM IST

In FY23, the airport, which has three terminals now, handled around 65.33 million passengers, including 15.65 million international passengers.

Phase 3A expansion work is going on at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL). (File image)

Amid the government looking to establish the national capital as an international aviation hub, Delhi airport operator DIAL on Monday said the airport's terminals will be able to handle 100 million passengers per annum once expansion work gets completed this year.

Phase 3A expansion work is going on at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), which is operated by Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL).

"Post completion of Phase 3A expansion work scheduled in 2023, Delhi airport will become the only Indian airport whose terminals would be able to handle 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA)," it said in a release.