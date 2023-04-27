 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh holds talks with Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu

PTI
Apr 27, 2023 / 07:23 PM IST

The talks took place hours after Li arrived in New Delhi to attend a meeting of defence ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) being hosted by India.

Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday held talks with his Chinese counterpart Li Shangfu and is learnt to have discussed the lingering border row in eastern Ladakh.

Li's visit to India is the first by a Chinese defence minister after the eastern Ladakh border standoff began three years ago.

There is no official word yet on the meeting between Singh and Li.