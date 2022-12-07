 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cybercrime cases are getting harder to solve for want of evidence, shows data

Sreedev Krishnakumar
Dec 07, 2022 / 12:18 PM IST

Jurisdictional issues, lack of resources and poor training make investigations harder, say experts. There are a lot of regulations for companies as far as finance, etc., are concerned. But when it comes to sensitive data such as medical data, there isn’t enough scrutiny, says a cybersecurity expert.

As authorities still deal with the ransomware attack on AIIMS servers, an analysis of official data shows that the number of cybercrime investigations which are difficult to crack for want of sufficient evidence jumped up 120 percent in India in 2021 -- the latest year for which data is available.

The number of such cases went up from 13,384 in 2020 to 32,203 in 2021, according to the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB).

Cybersecurity not being taken seriously

According to experts, there is a lack of seriousness regarding cybersecurity even when it comes to important public institutions.

“Even when there is the smallest rise of tension along the border, you will see one or other websites of government agencies and public institutes getting hacked by hackers across boundaries. Despite such events happening repeatedly, cybersecurity is still not taken seriously in most public institutes,” said Ritesh Bhatia, a cybercrime investigator and founder of V4WEB Cybersecurity.