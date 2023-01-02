 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Currency in circulation rises by 83% since demonetisation in 2016

Jan 02, 2023 / 01:24 PM IST

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the decision of the government on demonetisation.

Demonetisation of the high value currency notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 did not have any discernible impact on currency in circulation (CIC) in the country, which has soared by almost 83 per cent since its announcement on November 8, 2016.

On November 8, 2016 Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced demonetisation of old Rs 1,000 and Rs 500 banknotes and one of the key objectives of the unprecedented decision was to promote digital payments and curb black money flows.

According to the Reserve Bank data, the CIC in value terms soared from Rs 17.74 lakh crore on November 4, 2016, to Rs 32.42 lakh crore on December 23, 2022.

However, soon after demonetisation, the CIC fell precipitously to a low of about Rs 9 lakh crore on January 6, 2017, nearly 50 per cent of Rs 17.74 lakh crore on November 4, 2016.

This was the lowest in the past six years following the scrapping of old 500/1,000 bank notes that accounted for around 86 per cent of the total notes at that time.