CSMIA to launch 2D barcode scanners from Jan 26 for seamless passenger entry

Jan 24, 2023 / 01:07 PM IST

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Mumbai has introduced 2D barcode scanners for the seamless entry of passengers, according to a report by Mint.

The barcode scanner will be placed in both the domestic and international terminals from January 26 and passengers are requested to do the web check-in beforehand, CSMIA tweeted from its official twitter handle on January 23.

As per CSMIA, passengers have to get their boarding pass/ ticket scanned at the entry gate of both T1 and T2 starting from January 26.

On twitter, CSMIA has shared a demonstration on how the boarding pass/ ticket will be scanned with the barcode: Also Read | Graft case against GVK firm, Mumbai International Airport transferred to lower court

