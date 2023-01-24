CSMIA to launch 2D barcode scanners from Jan 26 for seamless passenger entry

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) Mumbai has introduced 2D barcode scanners for the seamless entry of passengers, according to a report by Mint.

The barcode scanner will be placed in both the domestic and international terminals from January 26 and passengers are requested to do the web check-in beforehand, CSMIA tweeted from its official twitter handle on January 23.

As per CSMIA, passengers have to get their boarding pass/ ticket scanned at the entry gate of both T1 and T2 starting from January 26.

On twitter, CSMIA has shared a demonstration on how the boarding pass/ ticket will be scanned with the barcode: