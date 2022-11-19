 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Crowdsourcing ideas can help auditors meet stakeholders' expectations: NFRA chief

Nov 19, 2022 / 12:32 PM IST

The head of the National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA) mentioned about the Brydon review report on the suggestion that an audit committee may publish a formal invitation to shareholders to express any requests they have regarding the areas of emphasis they wish the auditor to incorporate in the audit plan.

To boost the quality of audits, NFRA chief Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey has pitched for crowdsourcing efforts to identify risks as that will help auditors in meeting stakeholders' expectations as well as in looking at new risk areas.

The moot question of meeting the expectations of stakeholders is not being rightly addressed as the solution to the underlying cause is getting postponed or wished away by excessive dissection of something called 'audit expectation gap", he added.

Citing the Brydon review report in the aftermath of the Carillion failure in the UK, Pandey said he tends to agree with the view that the problem is not one of expectations, rather there is a grave 'delivery gap' when it comes to audit.

Carillion Group plc, which was a leading construction and services company, went into liquidation in 2018.

"In the era of internet and social media platforms, there is a need to leverage them and evolve suitable mechanisms and means for the 'two way' communication between the stakeholders and auditors, of course via the audit committees," the NFRA chief said in a speech.

