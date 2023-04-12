 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Crops over one lakh acres damaged due to hailstorms, rains in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

PTI
Apr 12, 2023 / 02:48 PM IST

To a question about reports that the Enforcement Directorate has given him a clean chit in the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, Pawar said it was not true and the probe was still going on.

Crops over one lakh acres damaged due to hailstorms, rains in Maharashtra: Ajit Pawar

Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Ajit Pawar on Wednesday said crops over more than one lakh acres have been damaged due to the recent unseasonal rains and hailstorms in the state.

The state government should provide aid to the affected farmers, he demanded while speaking to reporters here.

"Onion, papaya, grapes and other crops have been destroyed," the Nationalist Congress Party leader said.

He would be meeting, in his capacity as Leader of Opposition, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis for the meeting of a committee set up to make certain appointments on Wednesday, Pawar said.