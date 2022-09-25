 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
'Cringe legends': IIM-Udaipur explores why digital content creators embracing awkward, uncool

Sep 25, 2022 / 01:57 PM IST

From a young man in twenties who works at a parking lot and makes stunt videos for passion to a housewife who reviews different beauty products for her social media page, the IIM team is studying what makes small town digital influencers embrace it.

Instagram Reels (AP Photo/Tali Arbel)

Did you recently notice a "cringe" reel on your social media feed and were left surprised with the huge number of followers the content creator has? The "explosion" in the volume of people deliberately posting self-humiliating content and amplifying their imperfections online has generated so much interest and curiosity that an Indian Institute of Management (IIM)-Udaipur team has commissioned a study into "cringe content".

The project titled "Digital Heartland of India" aims at understanding the space of content creation in tier 2 and 3 towns of the country, and exploring why the content creators aspire to be "cringe legends" and if, in future, brands will shed their inhibitions of being associated with these influencers.

