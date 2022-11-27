 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Counter-terrorism, reformed multilateralism India's key priorities during its UNSC presidency

PTI
Nov 27, 2022 / 11:54 AM IST

According to the UNSC rules of procedure, the Council presidency rotates between each of the 15 members of the UNSC, in alphabetical order.

(Image: AP)

Countering terrorism and reformed multilateralism will be among the key priorities for India as it assumes the monthly presidency of the UN Security Council from December 1, culminating its two-year tenure as non-permanent member of the 15-nation powerful body.

According to the UNSC rules of procedure, the Council presidency rotates between each of the 15 members of the UNSC, in alphabetical order.

For us, in the December Presidency, our priorities will be countering terrorism for which we have very successfully built a good narrative in these past few months as well as a focus on reformed multilateralism, Indias Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj told PTI in an exclusive interview here.

India assumes the monthly rotating presidency of the Security Council from December 1, the second time after August 2021 that the country will preside over the Council during its two year tenure as elected UNSC member.

Indias 2021-2022 term on the Council ends December 31, with Kamboj, Indias first woman Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York sitting in the Presidents seat at the powerful horseshoe table for the month. India will also take over the year-long G20 presidency from December 1.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will travel to New York to preside over "signature events in the Security Council on renewed orientation for reformed multilateralism on December 14 and on countering terrorism on December 15.