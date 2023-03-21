 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury requests PM Modi to extend deadline for PAN-Aadhar linking

Moneycontrol News
Mar 21, 2023 / 04:20 PM IST

He emphasised the fact that majority of Indians live in extreme remote corners of the country where internet facilities are scarce while adding that "unscrupulous touts have started extorting money stating as their fees from these innocent citizens of rural India".

Representative Image

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and requested him to extend the deadline for linking PAN (Permanent Account Number) with Aadhaar card for the next 6 months.

The deadline to link the Aadhar card with PAN Card is approaching fast. After March 31, 2023, the PAN of taxpayers who fail to intimate their Aadhaar, as required, shall become inoperative and all the consequences under the Act for not furnishing, intimating or quoting the PAN shall apply to such taxpayers.

Also read: Linking PAN with Aadhaar: What happens if you miss March 31 deadline? All details here

"I appeal to your persona that Ministry of Finance Department of Revenue has introduced a notification in order to link Aadhar card with pan card online against a payment of Rs. 1000 till March 31, 2023," the senior leader said in his letter.