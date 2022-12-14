 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Congestion: AAI asks Delhi airport operator DIAL details on service quality requirements

PTI
Dec 14, 2022 / 10:02 PM IST

DIAL is the operator of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (DIAL), the country's largest airport, and it is being operated under a Public Private Partnership.

The severe congestion has led to the Ministry of Civil Aviation announce a four-point plan to tackle it. (Image credit: @PCforinnovation/Twitter)

Amid congestion, state-owned AAI has asked Delhi airport operator DIAL to provide details on whether there has been any deficiency in providing services at the airport, according to an official.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has sought details about the status of services as per the Operation, Management and Development Agreement (OMDA) from DIAL, which is majority-owned by GMR group.

In recent days, there have been rising passenger complaints about long waiting hours at the airport and the authorities are taking measures to address the issues.

Under the OMDA, which was inked back in 2006, the airport operator is required to comply with various service quality requirements.

On Wednesday, the AAI official said it has asked DIAL to give status of services as per standards under the OMDA and whether mitigation steps have been initiated to address deficiencies if any.