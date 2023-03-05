 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Companies investing in UP should work towards developing skills of local youth: Yogi Adityanath

PTI
Mar 05, 2023 / 04:18 PM IST

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged various manufacturing companies investing in the state to work towards developing skills of the local youth along while expanding through operations of new units.

During the inauguration of Berger Paints' manufacturing facility at Sandila (Hardoi) virtually, the chief minister said, "Companies investing in the state along with starting their manufacturing units should commence skill development centres for the local youth. We must work together to ensure skilled manpower for the future."

"Recently our government entered into an MoA (memorandum of association) with Tata Technologies to upgrade 150 ITIs in the state to take forward the skill development programme for the youth with new age trades. At least one skill development centre should be established in Hardoi, Sandila, for which full cooperation will be provided by UP State Industrial Development Authority," he added.

He said on the eve of Holi, an investment of over Rs 1,000 crore on the ground marks a new industrial revolution in UP.