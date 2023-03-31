 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Coal India eyes digital transformation of mining operations

PTI
Mar 31, 2023 / 11:57 PM IST

The move will help achieve the target of 1 billion tonnes (BT) of coal production by FY26.

The coal behemoth launched the 'Project Digicoal' and a 'Digital War-Room' to monitor and assist this project at its headquarter in Kolkata.

State-owned CIL on Friday said it has conceptualised a mega digital transformation programme to "reimagine" its mining operations.

This project will help Coal India's (CIL) mining operations become future ready using advanced digital solutions, the public-sector unit said in a statement.