CBI widens ambit in ICICI-Videocon scam probe after 10 high-value loans surface

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has expanded the ambit of the investigation in the ICICI-Videocon loan scam case.

Chanda Kochhar, the former MD and CEO of ICICI Bank, did not reportedly inform the bank about the business relations between her husband and Videocon founder VN Dhoot. According to CNBC-TV18 sources, VN Dhoot's statements changed when he was confronted in front of the Kochhars and when examined alone.

Besides the 2009-11 loans, Videocon was given 10 high-value loans during 2012-16, it has been found. Kochhar was part of the sanctioning committee during two loans of Rs 350 crore and Rs 750 crore.

CBI is yet to get a prosecution sanction from ICICI Bank under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The CBI brought Kochhar and her husband, Deepak Kochhar, before the Mumbai special court on December 24 to answer allegations of irregularities relating to a loan to Venugopal Dhoot's Videocon Group. On Friday, the couple was arrested. In 2019, a loan fraud case made headlines.