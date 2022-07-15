CBI special court reserves S Eswara's bail application in bribery case

The special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court today reserved the order on the bail application of four accused - Joint Drugs Controller S Eshwara Reddy, Dinesh Dua, L Praveen Kumar, and Guljit Sethi in an alleged bribery case has been reserved by the special court or July 18.

The bail plea of another accused Animesh Kumar will be heard tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the CBI counsel also requested the special court for the voice sampling of all the five accused.

As per the sources, said the word 'data' used in trial application was allegedly replaced by 'protocol', which may have benefitted the company for getting the approval of drug.

"On the basis of communications and interceptions of the calls of the accused, it was found that they were indulging in wrong doings. That's why the CBI has demanded their voice sample," the official said.

The voice sampling application of all five accused had been filed in June 21 before the vacation bench and was pending.

Last month, the CBI had arrested S Eswara Reddy for allegedly receiving a Rs 4 lakh bribe to waive the phase three clinical trial of the Insulin Aspart injection, a product of Biocon Biologics under development to manage Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes.

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Biocon has denied all the allegations of bribery.

The agency had also arrested Dinesh Dua, director at Synergy Network India Private Limited, who was allegedly giving Reddy a bribe. After completing the necessary paperwork, the CBI arrested Reddy and Dua, nabbed during a trap operation while the alleged bribe exchange was going on.