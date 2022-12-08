 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI should have direct recruitment at Inspector or DSP level, says parliamentary panel

Dec 08, 2022 / 07:21 PM IST

A total of 1,025 cases are pending with the CBI, with 66 of them yet to see a conclusion even after five years, the department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Personnel, Public Grievances, Law and Justice has noted.

CBI headquarters in New Delhi (Representative image)

The Central Bureau of Investigation should have a provision for direct recruitment for the posts of inspector or deputy superintendent of police, a parliamentary panel has recommended in its report tabled in Rajya Sabha on Thursday.

It added that the pendency could be effectively reduced if manpower requirements are taken care of.

In its latest report, the committee noted that there is no provision for direct recruitment of candidates above the rank of sub-inspector in the CBI.

The CBI has a sanctioned strength of 480 posts of sub-inspectors filled through direct recruitment, promotions and departmental examinations in the ratio of 70:15:15.

The report recommended that there should be "a provision for direct recruitment of candidates in the rank of inspector of police/deputy superintendent of police (DSP)".