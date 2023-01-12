CBI searches ex-finance secretary Arvind Mayaram's premises in alleged corruption case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on January 12 searched the premises linked to Arvind Mayaram, a former finance secretary, in a case of alleged corruption.

The searches were conducted at Mayaram's premises in Delhi and Jaipur, the agency officials were reported as saying.

Details related to the case were yet to be shared by the time the preliminary reports emerged.

Mayaram, notably, is a retired IAS officer of the 1978 batch and belongs to the Rajasthan cadre. He had served as the finance secretary between April and October 2014.

The former bureaucrat had also served as the secretary in the ministries of minority affairs and tourism.

In December 2018, he was appointed as the chief economic advisor by the Rajasthan government. Mayaram continues to hold the position.