CBI questioning of Rabri Devi: Oppn parties attack govt, BJP says, RJD prez 'reaping what he has sown'

PTI
Mar 06, 2023 / 07:47 PM IST

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also alleged that the opposition leaders who are not ready to bow before the BJP are being "harassed" through the Enforcement Directorate and the Central Bureau of Investigation.

Rabri Devi's son and Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav said the CBI team's visit to the residence of his mother was a result of his family's "relentless opposition to the ruling BJP at the Centre". (File image)

The questioning of former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi by the CBI at her residence in Patna on Monday triggered furious reactions from the opposition parties which accused the BJP of "suppressing" the voice of opposition, while the saffron party said RJD president Lalu Prasad was "reaping what he had sown".

"Today Rabri Devi ji is being harassed. Lalu Prasad ji and his family have been harassed for years because they did not bow down," Priyanka Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.

BJP wants to "suppress" the voice of the opposition, she alleged.