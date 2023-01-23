 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
CBI examining SAT order in NSE co-location scam case

PTI
Jan 23, 2023 / 07:49 PM IST

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has set aside the SEBI Whole Time Member orders issued on April 30, 2019 directing Narain to disgorge 25 per cent of his salary drawn from financial year 2010-11 to 2012-13 to the Investor Protection and Education Fund (IPEF).

The CBI had arrested Ramkrishna on March 6, 2022 in connection with the 2018 FIR in the National Stock Exchange (NSE) co-location scam case.

The CBI is examining the Securities Appellate Tribunal's order on Monday setting aside the disgorgement directions of the SEBI against former NSE CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna and Ravi Narain in the co-location scam case, officials said.

It directed Ramkrishna to disgorge 25 per cent of the salary for FY 2013-14.

Allowing the appeals of Narain and Ramkrishna, SAT also set aside the WTM direction prohibiting them from associating with any listed company or a market infrastructure institution or any other market intermediary for a period of five years and substituted it with the period undergone by them.