CBI arrests Chennai Income Tax officer, CA in bribery case

Jan 07, 2023 / 06:59 PM IST

Chinchghare was also posted as district valuation officer in Chennai Income Tax Valuation Cell.

The CBI has arrested an Income Tax officer and a chartered accountant in Chennai for their alleged involvement in a Rs 2.25 lakh bribery case, officials said Saturday.

The bureau's action came after an FIR was registered against CPWD's superintendent engineer Sanjay Chinchghare, assistant valuation officer D.Manjunathan and chartered accountant Satgurudas and Suresh, the assessee and property owner, they said.

A case was registered by the CBI against the accused on allegations that Suresh had declared a high-value property transaction in his Income Tax return which was referred to the Income Tax Valuation Cell by National Faceless Assessment Centre, New Delhi, the officials said.

Manunathan allegedly inspected the property and underlined the difference in the property value, they said.

"The competent authority in finalising the valuation was a superintending engineer (Planning) Chinchghare, CPWD, Chennai, who was holding charge of District Valuation Officer (DVO), IT Valuation Cell, Chennai," a CBI spokesperson said.