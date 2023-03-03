 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Cambridge University Press & Assessment plans expansion to over 4,000 schools by 2025

Abhishek Sahu
Mar 03, 2023 / 04:05 PM IST

Cambridge University Press & Assessment has the ambition of doubling growth by 2025, Managing Director, South Asia, Arun Rajamani says.

As of now, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Gujarat are the states with the highest number of Cambridge schools in India.

More than 600 schools across India offer Cambridge programmes and qualifications, and the university has doubled its schools in India since 2013-14. Each year, it has been registering around 40-50 schools in India.

“We have more than 2,000 schools in K-12 publishing, making us a significant player in the Indian education ecosystem, and we will continue to build on it, expanding our reach to over 4,000 schools by 2025,” Arun Rajamani, Managing Director of Cambridge University Press & Assessment, South Asia, told Moneycontrol.

These 2,000 schools are affiliated with Cambridge for their K-12 segment to which Cambridge provides end-to-end solutions.

