C-DoT says Rs 700 cr corpus available to fund startups; no limit to fund right innovation

Mar 23, 2023 / 11:02 PM IST

State-owned research and development organisation C-DOT has a corpus of over Rs 700 crore for funding startups, but the government has kept no limit to fund innovation, a top official of the entity said on Thursday.

Speaking to PTI on the sidelines of the Regional Innovation Forum, C-DOT chief executive officer and chairman C-DOT Project Board RajKumar Upadhyay said that several delegations of ministers from neighbouring countries at the forum have expressed interest in technological collaboration with India, which will help in expansion of indigenous innovation beyond the country's boundary.

"We have various schemes of government to fund innovation. Some of these schemes are available through C-DoT. Through them, we have a corpus of Rs 700 crore to fund startups, but there is no limit of fund if we find the right innovation," Upadhyay said.

The delegation of communications ministers from Bhutan, Maldives, Nepal, Iran, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh visited the C-DoT campus.