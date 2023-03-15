 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsIndia

BRS leader K Kavitha moves SC in money laundering case arising out of Delhi excise policy scam

PTI
Mar 15, 2023 / 12:27 PM IST

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha agreed to hear the plea of Kavitha, who is also a member of legislative council, on March 24.

K Kavitha, Bharat Rashtra Samithi leader and daughter of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court seeking protection from arrest and challenging the summons by the Enforcement Directorate in a money-laundering case arising out of the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and Justice P S Narasimha agreed to hear the plea of Kavitha, who is also a member of legislative council, on March 24.

"Can a woman be called to the office of the Enforcement Directorate?" her lawyer said while seeking an urgent hearing of the plea.

It is "completely against the law", the lawyer said.