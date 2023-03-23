 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Bill to ban online gambling passed once again in TN Assembly

PTI
Mar 23, 2023 / 08:31 PM IST

Piloting The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Bill, Chief Minister M K Stalin said he was moving it with a "heavy heart" while referring to the loss of lives associated with online gambling.

Chief Minister Stalin told the Assembly that 41 people had ended their lives after losing money excessively in online gambling. (File image)

The Tamil Nadu Assembly on Thursday once again unanimously adopted the bill to ban online gambling, weeks after state Governor R N Ravi returned it to the government for reconsideration.

Speaker M Appavu read out a letter from Governor Ravi giving reasons for returning the bill. The letter to the Speaker said the Assembly had "no legislative competence," and the bill went against "several judicial pronouncements." Noted senior advocate Arvind Datar said the Governor was duty bound to give his assent for the bill passed by the Assembly. "He should have given his assent the first time itself," he told PTI.

Chief Minister Stalin told the Assembly that 41 people had ended their lives after losing money excessively in online gambling. He referred to a youth, Sureshkumar, who died by suicide after losing upto Rs 17 lakh gambling in online Rummy. In his suicide note, he pleaded for a ban on online Rummy.