Bengaluru's first methanol-run buses to be unveiled on March 12

Christin Mathew Philip
Mar 11, 2023 / 09:23 PM IST

BMTC plans to induct 80 methanol-run buses for the pilot project. 15 percent methanol in diesel is expected to reduce pollution

Representative image.

Bengaluru's first methanol-run buses will be unveiled by Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on March 12.

Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) director (information technology) AV Surya Sen told Moneycontrol that a pilot trial of MD15 (diesel with 15 percent methanol) buses will be launched at 5:30 pm from Vidhana Soudha.

BMTC along with NITI Aayog, Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) and Ashok Leyland is conducting the project, he said. "This will eventually lead to a considerable reduction in emission levels."

BMTC is planning to induct a total of 80 methanol-run buses for the pilot project, according to a senior official. Out of them, 20 Ashok Leyland buses will be inducted in the first phase and will be followed by other bus manufacturers once they enter into an agreement with NITI Aayog. IOC will provide free diesel and methanol for three months for the pilot project.