'Below normal' monsoon with 94% rainfall likely this year: Skymet

Moneycontrol News
Apr 10, 2023 / 12:38 PM IST

In its earlier foreshadow released on January 4,2023, Skymet assessed the monsoon 2023 to be sub-par and now retains the same.

El Nino and several factors at play to hit monsoon this year.

Weather forecasting company Skymet anticipates 'below normal' monsoon in India with 94 percent of the long period average (LPA) rainfall of 868.6mm for four months from June to September 2023.

In its earlier foreshadow released on January 4, Skymet assessed the monsoon to be sub-par and now retains the same.

"Courtesy Triple-Dip-La Niña, southwest monsoon observed above normal/normal rainfall for the last four seasons. Now, La Niña has ended. Key oceanic and atmospheric variables are consistent with ENSO-neutral conditions. Likelihood of El Niño is increasing and its probability to become a dominant category during the monsoon is growing large. El Niño return may presage a weaker monsoon," Jatin Singh, Managing Director, Skymet, said.

Other than El Niño, there are other factors too influencing monsoon, Skymet said. Indian Ocean Dipole (IOD) has the potential to steer monsoon and negate the ill effects of El Niño, when sufficiently strong.