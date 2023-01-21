 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BBC made 'glaring factual errors' in documentary on PM Modi, say ex-judges, bureaucrats

Moneycontrol News
Jan 21, 2023 / 05:41 PM IST

BBC acted as an "archetype of British past imperialism in India", setting itself up as both judge and jury "to resurrect Hindu-Muslim tensions", stated a letter issued by 302 eminent citizens to slam the documentary against PM Modi.

The documentary raises questions on Modi's role as chief minister in 2002, when the state witnessed deadly riots (Image: Reuters)

A total of 302 eminent citizens, including 33 retired judges, 133 ex-bureaucrats and 156 ex-army officers, released a joint letter on January 21 to condemn the documentary released by British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the 2002 Gujarat riots.

The documentary has "glaring factual errors", and it "reeks of motivated distortion that is as mind-numbingly unsubstantiated as it is nefarious", stated the letter, whose signatories include former Rajasthan High Court Chief Justice Anil Deo Singh, former defence secretary Yogendra Narain and ex-home secretary LC Goyal, among others.

The documentary - 'India: The Modi Question' - has been blocked in the country. It raises questions about Modi's role as Gujarat's chief minister in 2002 when the state witnessed deadly communal clashes. It also highlighted the clashes which erupted due to the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in December 2019.

The letter released by the ex-judges and bureaucrats said BBC has "completely sidelined the core fact" that Modi was given a clean chit by the Supreme Court.

The apex court has "unambiguously ruled out any role" of Modi in the violence of 2002, and "firmly rejected" allegations of complicity and inaction by the then Gujarat state government headed by him, the signatories noted.

According to BBC, its documentary is based on a "previously unpublished report", obtained by the media group from the British Foreign Office, which allegedly questioned Modi's role in containing the riots.