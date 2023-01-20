 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
BBC defends Narendra Modi documentary as 'rigorously researched'

Jan 20, 2023 / 05:20 PM IST

The BBC on Friday defended its controversial series on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a "rigorously researched" documentary that sought to highlight important issues, a day after the Indian government condemned the programme as a "propaganda piece" lacking objectivity.

"The documentary was rigorously researched according to the highest editorial standards," a BBC spokesperson said in a statement.

The statement came a day after Prime Minister Rishi Sunak came out in defence of Prime Minister Modi after the BBC documentary claimed that the British government was aware of the Indian leader having an alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

Sunak said he does not agree with the characterisation of Prime Minister Modi by Pakistani-origin Imran Hussain, an Opposition Labour Party MP, when he asked if the British premier agreed with claims in the BBC programme that some UK Foreign Office diplomats believed that "Modi was directly responsible".

"The UK government's position on that is clear and long-standing, and it has not changed," Sunak responded.

"Of course, we do not tolerate persecution anywhere, but I am not sure that I agree at all with the characterisation that the hon. gentleman has put forward," the British prime minister said.