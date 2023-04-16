 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Atiq-Ashraf attackers had media Id card, video camera, mike: UP Police

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 07:37 PM IST

According the the statement issued by Special DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar, the attackers used made-in-Turkiye pistols and fired indiscriminately from point-blank range on the two bothers.

(L-R) Arun Maurya, Sunny Purane and Lavlesh Tiwari, who opened fire at gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf while they were being taken for a medical checkup in Prayagraj. (PTI Photo)

The three assailants who killed gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf posed as journalists, carrying video cameras, mike and media identity cards, the Uttar Pradesh Police said on Sunday.

The statement identified the three accused as Sunny (23) from Hamirpur, Lavlesh Tiwari (22) from Banda, and Arun Kumar Maurya (18) from Kashganj.

"At about 10.30 pm both Atiq and Ashraf were being taken for a health examination Motilal Nehru Regional Hospital in Shahganj area, where mediapersons were persistently trying to take bite of the two," the Special DG (Law and Order) said in the statement.