Assembly elections in J-K be held within six months, can't wait till 2024: DAP chief Azad

PTI
Dec 08, 2022 / 09:29 PM IST

Democratic Azad Party (DAP) chief Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday said the Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir should be held within the next six months as people cannot wait till 2024.

"We do not want to wait for 2024. We have been waiting for change for the last so many years," Azad told reporters in Kupwara district in north Kashmir.

The former Congress leader said there was no need to dissolve the J-K assembly in 2018. But after it was done, the elections should have followed in six months, he added.

"When it was done, there was no terrorism in the state, there was no tension, and the elections should have taken place within six months. However, almost five years have gone by since then, many things, which were unthinkable, happened, "Azad said.

Things like abrogation of Article 370, downgrading of such an old state and its division, which were unthinkable, took place, he added.