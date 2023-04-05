 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to jointly launch Punjab's 'CM di Yogshala'

PTI
Apr 05, 2023 / 09:15 AM IST

The statement came a day after Mann said his government will initially start the 'CM di Yogshala' initiative, under which people can avail free yoga classes, in four cities -- Amritsar, Ludhiana, Phagwara and Patiala.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will launch 'CM di Yogshala' programme in the state on Wednesday, a party statement said.

Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh on Tuesday said the government has launched a helpline number -- 7669400500 -- where people can give a missed call to seek a free yoga teacher.

People will be able to get all kinds of information about diet and yoga, he said.