Antony Blinken to travel to India on March 1 to participate in the G20 foreign ministers meeting

Feb 24, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST

India has taken over the Presidency of the G20 on December 1, last year.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken will travel to India next week to attend the meeting of G20 foreign ministers and meet senior Indian officials to reaffirm America's strong partnership with the country.

On March 1, Blinken will travel to New Delhi to participate in the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meeting, which will focus on strengthening multilateralism and deepening cooperation on food and energy security, sustainable development, counter-narcotics, global health, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, and gender equality and women's empowerment, State Department Spokesperson Ned Price said on Thursday.

"He (Blinken) will meet with Indian government officials and civil society to reaffirm our strong partnership," Price said.