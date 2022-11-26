 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Andaman's Swaraj Dweep decked up for G20 Presidency meeting

PTI
Nov 26, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST

Spread over an area of 92.2 sq km and having a population of 5,500, Swaraj Dweep is two-and-half-hour by sea journey from Port Blair in government ferries and private cruises.

Swaraj Dweep, popularly known as Havelock Island, in Andaman and Nicobar Islands has been decked up to host one of the much-awaited meetings of the G20 Presidency which will be held on Saturday afternoon.

Spread over an area of 92.2 sq km and having a population of 5,500, Swaraj Dweep is two-and-half-hour by sea journey from Port Blair in government ferries and private cruises.

As Swaraj Dweep is known for its pristine beaches, G20 India coordinator Harsh Vardhan Shringla and G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant organised a yoga session on Kala Patthar beach on Saturday morning for around 40 delegates from various countries.

The beach is nearly 13 km from the private hotel where they are staying.

The delegates, including British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis, Russian ambassador Denis Alipov, German envoy Dr P Ackermann, Australian High Commissioner to India Barry O'Farrell and others reached the island around 7.30 pm on Friday after a tour of Cellular Jail in Port Blair, a senior official said.

They took a tour of the cell where freedom fighter V D Savarkar was lodged.