Amritpal Singh arrest: He had no way to escape, was surrounded by police from all sides, says Punjab IGP

Moneycontrol News
Apr 23, 2023 / 01:23 PM IST

Punjab IGP confirmed that the controversial Khalistan sympathiser, Amritpal Singh, was arrested from a Gurudwara in Rode at around 6.45 am on April 23.

"Waris Punjab De" chief Amritpal Singh, who was arrested earlier today morning, was nabbed from a Gurudwara in Rode village in the Moga district, Punjab, as confirmed by Punjab IGP Sukhchain Singh Gill.

Addressing a press conference, Gill said that the controversial Khalistan sympathiser, Amritpal Singh, was arrested from a Gurudwara in Rode at around 6.45 am on April 23.

To maintain sanctity, the police did not enter the Gurudwara, and instead surrounded the entire village, shutting off all means of escape for the separatist leader, he said.

"He has been taken to Dibrugarh under NSA, and further the law will take its own course. We are thankful to the people of Punjab for maintaining peace and harmony during this entire episode," said Gill.