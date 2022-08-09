Air India Express to hire Captains, First Officers for B737 NG aircraft

The Air India Express Limited (AIEL) has invited applications from qualified and experienced Indian nationals for filling vacancies of Captain and First Officer posts at different bases in the network.

In a recent tweet, the company has announced hiring for Captains (Type Rated) trained in flying B 737 NG aircraft. The airline also announced hiring for the position of First Officer (Type Rated) with flying experience in B737 NG to fill up current vacancies and maintain a wait-list for future requirements at different bases in the network on a contractual employment basis.

#FlyWithIX: Air India Express invites experienced Captains and First Officers to join the team.

Both Captains and First Officers should have at least 500 hours of flying experience as on date of application.

Captains on completion of one year of probation will be absorbed on a permanent pay scale up to 58 years of retirement age. The nature of employment for First Officers is Contractual for five years and can be renewable further based on performance.

Desirous candidates applying for the post of Captain must not be above 55 years of age, and those who are applying for First Officer must not cross 40 years, as on August 1, 2022.

Candidates for both positions will be selected on the basis of Psychometric test, Personal Interview, Simulator Flight Proficiency Test, and Pre-Employment Medical Examination.

Candidates below 152.5 cm are not eligible. Candidates between 152.5 and 162.5 cm will be accepted subject to ergonomic check during their pre-employment medical exam. Class-I Medical Fitness Certificate by DGCA, Government of India should be valid at the time of application and joining. Candidates must have done their last Medical / Renewal within preceding 6 months / 1 year, as applicable.

All candidates who meet the eligibility criteria are required to apply through the online form under the careers section of Air India Express official website (www.airindiaexpress.in), and prima facie eligible candidates, on the basis of application, will only be called for the selection.