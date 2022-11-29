 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AIIMS Delhi says e-hospital data being restored, services still on manual after cyberattack

Nov 29, 2022 / 10:16 PM IST

"The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," AIIMS Delhi added.

After coming under attack by cybercriminals six days back, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi hospital is slowly restoring its digital data. In a statement issued on November 29, the hospital noted that the eHospital data has been restored.

AIIMS also stated that its network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. "The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and the large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," it added.

While the process of restoring data has begun, it said that all hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run in manual mode.

The forerunning AIIMS institute, which is one of India's most prestigious hospitals, currently manages over 2,500 beds.

Meanwhile, reports suggesting hackers have demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the hospital were scrapped by the Delhi Police clarifying that no ransom demand has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities.

Delhi Police have registered a case against unknown persons in the cyber attack against AIIMS-Delhi servers which have been down since November 23.