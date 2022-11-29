AIIMS Delhi says e-hospital data being restored, services still on manual after cyberattack

After coming under attack by cybercriminals six days back, All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi hospital is slowly restoring its digital data. In a statement issued on November 29, the hospital noted that the eHospital data has been restored.

AIIMS also stated that its network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. "The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and the large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," it added.

While the process of restoring data has begun, it said that all hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc continue to run in manual mode.

The forerunning AIIMS institute, which is one of India's most prestigious hospitals, currently manages over 2,500 beds.

Meanwhile, reports suggesting hackers have demanded an estimated Rs 200 crore in cryptocurrency from the hospital were scrapped by the Delhi Police clarifying that no ransom demand has been brought to notice by AIIMS authorities.

Delhi Police have registered a case against unknown persons in the cyber attack against AIIMS-Delhi servers which have been down since November 23.

After they came to know about the attack, the hospital authorities approached the south district police which then transferred the matter to the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations (IFSO) unit of Delhi Police. A team from the National Informatics Centre (NIC) working at AIIMS had speculated the attack may have been caused by ransomware. During the investigation, Moneycontrol reported that two system analysts working at the hospital have been suspended. The suspended analysts were earlier given the show cause notice.

