 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

Adani Electricity Mumbai tops Centre's discom ranking of 71 utilities

Moneycontrol News
Apr 11, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

The Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking exercise is done by the Power Finance Corporation as per the framework approved by the Ministry of Power since the year 2012.

Adani Electricity Mumbai Ltd (Adani Electricity) topped the country's 71 electricity distribution companies for its overall governance including Financial Sustainability, Performance Excellence and External Environment.

Adani Electricity Mumbai has topped the list of India's 71 power distribution companies. The list is based on parameters such as overall governance, financial sustainability, performance excellence, and external environment, the company said in a statement on April 11.

Adani Electricity secured Grade A+ and got the highest integrated score of 99.6 out of 100 in power ministry's 11th edition of the ‘Annual Integrated Rating and Ranking’ of the country's power distribution utilities, the release stated.

The report prepared by McKinsey and Company assesses the accounts of electricity distribution companies for three financial years.

Also Read: Adani Power begins electricity supply from Godda plant to Bangladesh 