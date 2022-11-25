 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAP will solve Delhi's garbage problem in 5 years if voted to MCD: Gopal Rai

PTI
Nov 25, 2022 / 03:57 PM IST

The party released 'Kejriwal's 10 guarantees' for the December 4 MCD polls earlier this month with the promise to clear the three landfill sites and address the problem of garbage mismanagement in the capital.

File image of Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (ANI photo)

AAP Delhi convener and minister Gopal Rai Friday asserted his party will solve the city's garbage management problem within five years, if voted to power in the MCD, saying the BJP failed in its 15-year-tenure in the civic body.

In an interview to PTI, Rai said, "It is not just AAP but the people of Delhi who have been raising this issue," when asked why is the party focussing on the issue of garbage menace.

AAP's senior leader Atishi had earlier told PTI that the party will rope in international experts to find solutions to reducing the size of the three landfill sites.

Rai concurred with her and said there are several countries that came up with technological solutions to garbage mismanagement.

"I visited Sweden a while ago and it is a country that used to be polluted at a point of time. There, the garbage collected from households directly goes to the treatment plants. They turn it into into energy and fertilizer," he said.