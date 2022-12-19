 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
AAI airports are leased out in public interest: Union Minister VK Singh

Dec 19, 2022 / 05:10 PM IST

Currently, there are 13 airports that are being operated under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) mode. Out of them, 8 airports belong to the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and the remaining 5 belong to the respective state governments.

(Representational image: Philip Myrtorp via Unsplash)

Airports of state-owned AAI are leased out in the public interest for their better management, and the revenue received from them is also utilised for the development of airport infrastructure across the country, Union Minister VK Singh said on Monday.

''Implementation of PPP at airports has been a success story... PPP at airports has also helped AAI in enhancing its revenues and focusing on developing airports at Tier-II and Tier-III cities,'' Singh, who is the Minister of State for Civil Aviation, told Rajya Sabha.

In written replies, he said that airports of AAI are leased out in the public interest for their better management, utilising private sector efficiency and investment.

There are 146 operational airports, water aerodromes and heliports. Till 2014, there were 74 operational airports, the minister said.

The 13 PPP airports are Delhi, Mumbai, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Mangaluru, Jaipur, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Cochin, Kannur and Durgapur.