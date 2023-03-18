 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
A Rajasthan village claims factory emissions are impacting health; factory has clean chit from pollution board

Mar 18, 2023 / 02:02 PM IST

Describing the process of the factory, Sutaria said that they manufacture recovered carbon black and fuel oil from crumb rubber and sodium silicate from soda ash.

Residents of a village show their items covered in black dust which they claim is coming from the nearby factory which recycles tyre waste into low sulphur industrial fuel oil, carbon black, and steel scraps. Photo by Parul Kulshrestha.


 

Fifty-two-year-old Subhash Vaishnav lives in Gulabpura town in the Bhilwara district of Rajasthan. He wakes up at 5 a.m. every day, and after finishing his daily chores at home, he travels 20 kilometres to open his shop, which is located in his ancestral village, Rupaheli Kala. Four years ago, Vaishnav decided to move to Gulabpura, leaving behind his 30-year-old electrical shop and his ancestral house in Rupaheli. Now, every morning he travels to his shop and returns to his rented home at the end of the day. He says it costs him more, but it is necessary to protect the health of his family members.

“I developed a severe infection and breathing problem. My children started facing difficulty in breathing. Although it is a burden on my pocket, my family is safe now,” said Vaishnav while talking to Mongabay-India.

Many residents of Rupaheli Kala village moved out after a factory came up nearby and the air pollution from it was impacting the residents, he says.

The factory, Shantol Green (India) Pvt Ltd, was established here in 2012. It produces hi-green carbon from crumb rubber and uses a continuous tyre pyrolysis, a thermal decomposition process, to recycle crumb rubber and tyre chips. The factory recycles tyre waste into low sulphur industrial fuel oil, carbon black, and steel scraps. In the process, pryrogas, black carbon, and oil mix water are produced as by-products.