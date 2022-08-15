76th Independence Day: PM Modi envisions next 25 years of the nation's future in five vows

On India’s 76th Independence Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag at the ramparts of Red Fort. In his ninth consecutive Independence Day address, the Prime Minister set out a 25 year goal for the world’s largest democracy and declared ‘paanch pran‘ or five pledges that included - an aim for a developed India, removal of any trace of colonial mindset, taking pride in our roots, unity, and sense of duty among the citizens.

PM Modi emphasized that we must make India a developed country in the next twenty five years. "By the 100th year of Independence, we have to work with the vision of accomplishing what our freedom fighters dreamt of," the PM said.

"I urge the youth to dedicate the next 25 years of their lives to the development of the nation. We will work towards even the development of the entire humanity. That is the strength of India," he said.

Modi said India will have to move ahead with big goals to fulfil the vision of a developed India in the centenary year of its Independence.

The first vow mentioned in the Prime Minister's speech is the vow to develop India. "For the next 25 years we need to focus on the five resolves, developed India, removing every trace of bondage from our mind, taking pride in our glorious heritage and unity, and fulfilling our duties," he said.

The second vow the Prime Minister urged citizens to take was to shed the mindset of slavery in our consciousness, freeing our minds from 'every trace of bondage'.

The third vow the PM asked all Indians to take was to be "proud of our heritage, which once gave India its guilded age".

PM Modi highlighted the need have a sense of unity, cohesiveness in the nation's 130 crore citizens as the fourth vow.

"We need to now move with a renewed focus and resolve for the next 25 years, and this can be made possible through the strength and determination of 130 crore Indians.",PM Modi said.

Lastly the PM said that that the duty of citizens towards the nation is the fifth vow all Indians need to take.

Modi said the world looked at India with pride and hope, and as a problem-solver.

"The world looks at India as a destination where aspirations are met," he said. The prime minister said a stable government has resulted in fast decision-making which has been noticed around the world.

