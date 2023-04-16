 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
Moneycontrol
HomeNewsIndia

6 people named in Umesh Pal murder case FIR killed so far

PTI
Apr 16, 2023 / 06:27 PM IST

Apart from Ahmad and Ashraf, four others named in the FIR -- Asad, Arbaaz, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, and Ghulam -- have also been killed.

Atiq Ahmed had over 100 criminal cases against his name.

With Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf being shot dead by assailants in Prayagraj on Saturday, three of the family's four members named in the Umesh Pal murder case have been killed.

Ten people were named in the FIR registered at the Dhoomanganj Police Station of Prayagraj on February 25, a day after Umesh Pal was killed. Atiq Ahmad's son Asad was also named as a shooter alongside six others described as shooters.

Apart from Ahmad and Ashraf, four others named in the FIR -- Asad, Arbaaz, Vijay Chaudhary alias Usman, and Ghulam -- have also been killed.

Atiq's wife Shaista Parveen and three other alleged shooters are absconding. In the FIR registered after the murder of Umesh Pal on February 24, who was a key witness in the 2005 MLA Raju Pal murder case in which Atiq Ahmad was also an accused, police lodged an FIR against at the Dhoomanganj Police Station of Prayagraj.