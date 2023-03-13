 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
23 DRDO projects missed deadlines: Govt

PTI
Mar 13, 2023 / 08:57 PM IST

The high-priority projects included developing anti-air field weapons, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship missiles, long-range radars, combat vehicles, combat suits for submarines and submarine periscopes.

Representative image

Twenty-three of the 55 high-priority projects being implemented by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) could not meet the deadlines, the government informed Parliament on Monday.

Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt provided the details in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

"Currently, there are 55 numbers of ongoing MM (Mission Mode) projects such as anti-air field weapons, solid fuel ducted ramjet technology, surface to air missiles, anti-ship missiles, long range radars, combat vehicles, high endurance autonomous underwater vehicles, combat suits for submarines, submarine periscopes etc.," he said.